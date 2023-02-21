Elneny pens Arsenal contract extension

Elneny is the longest-serving player in Arsenal's squad and has made 155 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions since his 2016 arrival from Basel.

The 30-year-old is currently sidelined after being forced to undergo surgery on a knee injury in January, but he has made five Premier League appearances this season and is regarded as an experienced leader in Mikel Arteta's squad.

💬 "Arsenal is my home, family, happiness, growth, and ambition. My Arsenal family, I love you ❤️"



Our current longest-serving player, here to stay 🥰 pic.twitter.com/jdVvFDYpq7 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 21, 2023

Elneny's contract was previously due to expire at the end of the season, but the Egypt international is set to stay in north London until at least the end of next campaign following his renewal.

"I'm so happy, I love this club and our supporters so much and I'll give everything to help us be the best we can be, every day I'm here," Elneny said.

"It makes me so proud to have represented this amazing club since 2016.

"The spirit and togetherness we have in our squad right now is so positive, and I'm so happy I have extended my contract."

Elneny's injury provoked Arsenal to dip into the transfer market to acquire fellow midfielder Jorginho from Chelsea in January, as it pushes for a first Premier League title since 2004.