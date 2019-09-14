Electrifying Mane and Salah keeps Reds winning

The Senegalese was seen venting his frustration at Mohamed Salah, who got the Reds' third, despite scoring against Burnley before the international break, although he seemed rather more relaxed as he took his domestic tally to four for the season.

Jetro Willems opened the scoring early on with a stunning first Premier League goal, but Mane levelled 21 minutes later with a similarly impressive finish and then punished a Martin Dubravka howler to ensure Liverpool led at half-time.

Salah eventually finished Newcastle off 18 minutes from time, justifiably going it alone after criticism for apparent greediness at Burnley, as the Reds became the first Premier League team to win 14 games in a row while scoring more than one goal in each match.

Visitors Newcastle took a shock lead after seven minutes, as Willems's fierce strike darted into the top-right corner from the left side of the box.

Jamaal Lascelles was fortunate to avoid conceding a penalty in the 26th minute when he appeared to pull Joel Matip back in the air.

But Liverpool got a deserved equaliser two minutes later, Mane picking out the top-right corner after Andy Robertson's cut-back.

A throughball from Roberto Firmino — introduced for the injured Divock Origi — then forced Dubravka into action and the goalkeeper made a mess of it, allowing Mane an easy finish just before the break.

Emil Krafth almost restored parity early in the second half, blasting over at the back post after Liverpool failed to pick him up from Joelinton's cross.

At the other end, Dubravka produced a string of saves to keep the Magpies in the contest, denying Trent Alexander-Arnold and Firmino twice, all from close range.

There was no denying Salah, however, as the Egyptian burst past Fabian Schar and swept home.

Liverpool was denied further goals in the latter stages, as Dubravka thwarted Alexander-Arnold from point-blank range and Mane had what would have been a hat-trick clincher disallowed for offside against Firmino.

After Liverpool goes to Napoli in the UEFA Champions League, it faces a Premier League trip to Chelsea. Newcastle hosts Brighton and Hove Albion in its next league match.