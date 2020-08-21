Egan signs new deal with Sheffield United

The 27-year-old played in all but two of the Blades' games as they enjoyed a superb first season back in the top flight, finishing ninth in the league.

The Republic of Ireland international, who signed from Brentford in 2018, said: "The last two years have probably been the most successful of my career and to get the chance to sign a new contract here is brilliant for me and I'm really looking forward to the future. I need to thank everyone involved.

"I've loved my time here. We won promotion in the first year and had a real good first season back in the Premier League, so now it is about building on that and improving in the future."

Manager Chris Wilder said: "It's a reward for the influence John has on the team and at the football club. He's been part and parcel of our climb over the last two years and he's taken his game to the next level.

"He's a rock-solid character who produces performances week in, week out against world-class players and on the international stage. I know how much he loves playing for his country and he'll take his career on to the next step there as well.

"We've got to reward and secure our best players and John is certainly one of those, we have to thank the Board for their support in allowing us to put this deal together.

"John has been outstanding and knowing the boy as we do, we know John is not a comfortable footballer, he wants to establish himself and continue to improve at the highest level."