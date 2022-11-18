Edu appointed Arsenal sporting director

2022 FIFA World Cup
Edu has earned a promotion at Arsenal with the Gunners announcing their former midfielder has become the club's first ever sporting director.

The Brazilian played for Arsenal between 2001 and 2005, making 29 league appearances in their 2003-04 'Invincibles' season, before taking over as the Gunners' technical director in 2019.

His time in that role has seen him work with manager Mikel Arteta to improve Arsenal's standing in the Premier League, as their young side head into the World Cup break with a five-point lead at the top of the table.

That success earned Edu a new role, as he takes on responsibility for the academy alongside his existing duties.

In a statement, chief executive Vinai Venkatesham said: "We are delighted that Edu is recommitting his future to the Club that he so clearly loves, after making such a positive and critical contribution to our progress in his time with us so far.

"Edu’s promotion formalises his already growing influence over our Academy operations."

Edu himself said: "I’m delighted to have this new role which I see as an evolution and consolidation of the way we’ve been working.

"I look forward to building on the hard work of so many people and helping all of us grow together and enjoy more success, and am thankful for the trust the club has put in me. We move forward together."

