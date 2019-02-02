Six Nations
Dubravka's late howler sends Spurs second

Tottenham Hotspur moved up to second in the Premier League after Martin Dubravka let Son Heung-min's late shot squirm under his body to gift it a 1-0 win over Newcastle United.

After coming from behind to beat Watford in midweek, Spurs dominated their visitors for lengthy spells at Wembley but lacked a killer instinct in the absence of injured duo Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

Lucas Moura started in Kane's normal position but posed scant threat to a packed Newcastle defence, while at the other end Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez were a nuisance throughout.

Just as Newcastle looked set to extend its unbeaten Premier League run to three matches, Son's 83rd-minute shot from the edge of the box squeezed under Dubravka and secured a win that keeps Spurs' faint title hopes alive.

