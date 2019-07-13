Dier to miss Tottenham's tour after operation

The England international featured in the Three Lions' penalty shootout win over Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League third-place play-off on 10 June (AEST), and had been hoping to play a full part in Tottenham's preparations for the 2019-2020 season.

But the club has confirmed that, while the procedure to correct Dier's injury was successful, the 25-year-old midfielder will not travel with the rest of Mauricio Pochettino's squad when it visits Singapore and Shanghai for matches against Juventus and Manchester United.

Dier has been troubled by a groin injury in recent months, and he started just 18 of Tottenham's 38 Premier League matches in 2018-2019.

Prior to last season, he started at least 30 league matches in each of the previous three seasons, and Pochettino will hope he returns to full fitness ahead of Tottenham's Premier League opener against Aston Villa on 11 August (AEST).

A statement on the club's official website read: "Eric Dier has undergone a medical procedure to correct an issue detected during medical assessments on the first day of pre-season training.

"[After] the successful procedure Eric will now undertake a short period of rehabilitation. He will therefore not travel on the club's pre-season tour to Singapore and Shanghai."