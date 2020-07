The versatile England international had less than a year remaining on his previous deal, but will be remaining at the Premier League club.

"I feel like that 20-year-old when I first arrived!"@ericdier discusses his new deal.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 21, 2020

Dier joined Spurs from Sporting Lisbon in 2014 and has made 239 appearances for the North London club, scoring 11 goals.