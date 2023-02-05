De Gea optimistic over Man United contract talks

De Gea has been an ever-present between the sticks for United this season, with Newcastle United's Nick Pope (12) the only goalkeeper to top his tally of eight Premier League clean sheets.

The Spaniard's deal at Old Trafford expires at the end of the campaign, though United has an option to trigger a one-year extension and talks have been held regarding a longer-term renewal.

While offering a positive update on his future, De Gea said he is enjoying his football again after a frustrating few seasons for the Red Devils.

"We're still talking. I'm just focused on the games, that's the most important thing, but for sure it's going to end in a good way," De Gea said.

"I've been in very tough moments for this club. Now I'm enjoying it more. It's great.

"The team spirit is great, the atmosphere is great. Everyone is thinking in the same way, playing in the same way.

"We have a good manager, good players who bring experience to the team, people who want the ball, who play well with the ball. It's a mix of everything."

Sunday's (AEDT) 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace extended United's home winning run to 13 games in all competitions, its longest such sequence since they won 20 consecutive home matches under Alex Ferguson between December 2010 and September 2011.