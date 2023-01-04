De Gea determined to finish career at Man United

The 32-year-old's current contract will expire at the end of the season, though United have an option to trigger a one-year extension, and there have been talks regarding an agreement for a longer renewal.

De Gea was not among the players who saw such clauses triggered earlier this month, with United extending the deals of Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Fred, but the Spain international foresees no issues in securing an agreement of his own.

"I'm very relaxed. I just focus on training, perform as best as I can. But, for sure, it's going to end in a good way," he said.

"I hope [to stay for the rest of my career]. I was saying this is my club, I've been here many, many years and it's a huge honour to be here and I'm so happy here."

After a slow start to the season, United have found their feet under the guidance of Erik ten Hag and have not conceded at home in the Premier League since the 3-1 victory over Arsenal in September.

Those defensive displays have seen the club open a five-point lead over Tottenham in the hunt to qualify for the Champions League and represent a significant improvement from last season, with De Gea identifying the team spirit as the major difference compared to last term.

"We were talking, everyone is ready, everyone is focused, everyone is training really well, everyone is in the same direction, so this is massive," he added.

"It doesn't matter who is playing. Even the substitutes, it doesn't matter who came in, they put everything on the pitch, we have great team spirit and for me it's great to see the players play in this way."

United is expected to be active in the transfer market this month, with Ten Hag declaring the need for an attacking addition, while Jack Butland is said to be a player of interest in the hunt for a back-up goalkeeper after Newcastle United ended Martin Dubravka's loan spell at Old Trafford.