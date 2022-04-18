Cristiano Ronaldo confirms death of newborn son

Ronaldo and Rodriguez were expecting twins.

However, Ronaldo confirmed in a social media post that his baby boy had passed away.

In the same post, the Manchester United forward said the child's sister had survived.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," Ronaldo wrote.

"It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."