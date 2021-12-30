COVID-19 claims Leicester v Norwich PL fixture

The decision to call off the 2 January (AEDT) fixture was made by the Premier League board after a request from the Canaries, who warned they would struggle to field a team.

Norwich confirmed the postponement, saying it came "after PCR test confirmation of positive COVID-19 results and injuries" within its squad.

It becomes the first Premier League game of 2022 to be postponed, after a spate of matches were called off in December amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

"Those individuals who have returned a positive COVID-19 test result are completing a period of self-isolation, as per Premier League protocols and government guidelines," a Norwich City statement read.

"The club regrets any inconvenience caused to Leicester City and both sets of supporters."

A Premier League statement read that it ascertained Norwich, the league's bottom side, does not have the required number of players available for the match, because of COVID-19 cases and injuries.

The minimum player availability required by the league to allow a game to go ahead is 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper.

Leicester scored a 1-0 home win over high-flying Liverpool on Wednesday (AEDT), allowing it to climb to ninth place. Its next Premier League fixture is scheduled to be a trip to Burnley on 16 January (AEDT), with Norwich due to be in action on the same day when it hosts Everton.