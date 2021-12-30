LaLiga
COVID-19 claims Leicester v Norwich PL fixture

Leicester City will have to wait to follow up its stunning win over Liverpool after the Foxes' New Year's Day home game against Norwich City was postponed.

Visionhaus/Getty Images

The decision to call off the 2 January (AEDT) fixture was made by the Premier League board after a request from the Canaries, who warned they would struggle to field a team.

Norwich confirmed the postponement, saying it came "after PCR test confirmation of positive COVID-19 results and injuries" within its squad.

It becomes the first Premier League game of 2022 to be postponed, after a spate of matches were called off in December amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

"Those individuals who have returned a positive COVID-19 test result are completing a period of self-isolation, as per Premier League protocols and government guidelines," a Norwich City statement read.

"The club regrets any inconvenience caused to Leicester City and both sets of supporters."

A Premier League statement read that it ascertained Norwich, the league's bottom side, does not have the required number of players available for the match, because of COVID-19 cases and injuries.

The minimum player availability required by the league to allow a game to go ahead is 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper.

Leicester scored a 1-0 home win over high-flying Liverpool on Wednesday (AEDT), allowing it to climb to ninth place. Its next Premier League fixture is scheduled to be a trip to Burnley on 16 January (AEDT), with Norwich  due to be in action on the same day when it hosts Everton.

