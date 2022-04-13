Conte tests positive for COVID-19

Tottenham has confirmed that head coach Antonio Conte has tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the club hopes the 52-year-old will be back in the dugout for Sunday's Premier League clash with Brighton and Hove Albion in North London.

"Antonio tested positive for COVID at the weekend and has been appropriately distancing," read a statement issued by the club.

"We expect him to be symptom-free and in charge of the match on Saturday".

The club also confirmed Conte will conduct his pre-match media duties remotely on Thursday.

The Italian saw his in-form side hammer Aston Villa 4-0 in their last Premier League outing, with Spurs' top-goalscorer Son Heung-min helping himself to a hat-trick at Villa Park.

Conte has overseen a dramatic reversal in the team's fortunes after taking the helm last November, with Tottenham eyeing Champions League qualification after winning four consecutive Premier League matches to move into fourth-place in the English top flight.

Spurs have scored 43 goals in their 20 Premier League matches under Conte to date, winning 12, drawing three, and losing five. Throughout the competition's history, the only managers to see their teams score more goals in their first 20 games in charge at a club are Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea in 2009 (45) and Manuel Pellegrini at Manchester City in 2013-14 (57).

Meanwhile, Saturday's clash will see Tottenham bid for a fifth win in five Premier League home games against Brighton. Having won each of the previous four meetings on home turf, Spurs' only better 100 per cent record in the competition is against Bournemouth (five wins from five).