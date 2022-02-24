Conte questions Tottenham future

Spurs missed the chance to close the gap on the Premier League’s top four as Ben Mee headed the only goal at Turf Moor.

Defeat was a fourth in five league matches for Conte's side, seven points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United.

The Italian, who replaced Nuno Espirito Santo at the start of November, went unbeaten in his first nine league games in charge at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But the former Chelsea and Inter boss has cast doubt over whether he should remain in charge amid Spurs' recent slump.

The 57 year-old acknowledged that an assessment of the club's situation must be made.

"In the last five games, we are playing like we are in [the] relegation [zone]; this is the reality," he said.

"I came in to improve the situation but at this moment, I'm not so good to improve this situation. We are working hard; we are trying to get the best out of every single player.

"It means there will be an assessment about the club, about me. The club changes coaches, the players remain the same, but the result doesn't change.

"For me, it's very frustrating to lose four games in the last five games.

"We are doing everything to change situation, but it's not enough.

"Maybe, I'm not so good. Tottenham called me to change things, but I'm too honest. This is unacceptable.

"For sure, we'll make an assessment with the club. It’s not right; it's not good for everybody to continue to lose. I can't accept this; it's not good for no-one."