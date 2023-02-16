Conte puts health setback down to impatience

Italian Conte underwent gallbladder surgery at the start of this month, having suffered severe abdominal pain.

The Spurs head coach was back on the touchline for a 4-1 Premier League defeat at Leicester City last weekend before overseeing a 1-0 defeat at Milan in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie on Tuesday.

Tottenham on Friday (AEDT) revealed the 53-year-old has remained in Italy at his family home to recuperate and Cristian Stellini will once again take charge of the first team in his absence.

Get well soon, Antonio 💙 pic.twitter.com/pYPLxLwdrw — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 16, 2023

Conte knows he returned too soon and knows he must take time out after a routine post-operation check in his homeland this week.

He wrote on an Instagram story: "My great sense of responsibility towards the club, the players the staff and the fans brought me to anticipate my comeback. Sadly I underestimated the procedure, which wasn't a routine operation but a sudden and serious emergency.

"My body has suffered [for] my impatience and now I am forced to stop until my entire recovery.

"Those who know me understand what a burden this is for me, but it is necessary. Come on you Spurs."

Tottenham said in a statement: "Following a routine post-operation check in Italy yesterday, Antonio Conte will remain at his family home to further and fully recover from his recent gallbladder surgery.

"Health is the most important consideration and everyone at the club wishes him well. Cristian Stellini will assume first-team responsibility."

Fifth-placed Tottenham will attempt to get back on track when they face West Ham at home in a London derby on Sunday.