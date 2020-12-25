City's Jesus and Walker test positive for COVID

Striker Jesus scored an early opening goal in the 4-1 Carabao Cup quarter-final win at Arsenal on Wednesday (AEDT), while defender Walker made an appearance from the bench.

The duo will miss the Boxing Day Premier League encounter with Newcastle United as it self-isolates after contracting COVID-19.

City faces Everton two days later in a hectic festive period before a trip to Chelsea on 4 January (AEDT).

Pep Guardiola's side then takes on Manchester United in a mouthwatering Carabao Cup semi-final derby at Old Trafford on 7 January (AEDT).

A City statement read: "Manchester City FC can confirm that Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker, and two members of staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

"All four personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

"Everyone at the club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition."