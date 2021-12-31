City star Cancelo suffers facial cut after assault

Cancelo took to Instagram on Friday (AEDT) to announce that the assailants also tried to hurt his family, though only made off with some jewellery in the end.

The 27-year-old posted a picture of his face after the altercation, saying: "Unfortunately, today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family.

"When you show resistance, this is what happens. They managed to take all my jewellery and leave me with my face with this state.

"I don't know how there are people with such meanness. The most important thing for me is my family and luckily they are all okay.

"After so many obstacles in my life, this is just one more that I will overcome. Firm and strong, like always."

City, which beat Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday (AEDT), released a statement before the game that the club was providing support to the player and his family.

"We are shocked and appalled that Joao Cancelo and his family were subjected to a burglary at their home this evening during which Joao was also assaulted.

"Joao and his family are being supported by the club and he is helping the police with their enquiries as they investigate this very serious matter."