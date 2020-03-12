City player self-isolating after family illness

The player in question was not named by the club, but according to multiple media reports it is first-team left-back Benjamin Mendy.

A club spokesperson said: "The club is aware that a family member of a senior men's team player is in hospital with symptoms of a respiratory illness.

"He has undergone tests at hospital, one of which is for COVID-19. Until the results are known, the player in question is self-isolating as a precaution."

City faces Burnley in the Premier League on Monday (AEDT) and was due to take on Real Madrid in the second leg of its UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie on Wednesday (AEDT).

However, that match was postponed after Madrid went into quarantine in the wake of one of the club's basketball players testing positive for coronavirus.

LaLiga has also been postponed for at least two match days.

The United Kingdom has had 590 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection and 10 deaths from the virus.