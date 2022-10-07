City fined by FA for pitch invasion last season

The FA also warned the club about the future conduct of its supporters after they invaded the pitch in the wake of the title-clinching victory over Aston Villa on the final day of last season.

Pep Guardiola's side secured a fourth title in five seasons with a dramatic 3-2 comeback win against Villa at Etihad Stadium on 23 May (AEST).

Thousands of supporters made their way onto the field at the full-time whistle, with smoke flares let off, a goalpost broken and Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen allegedly attacked.

Greater Manchester Police charged two men over the disorder, while the FA formally charged City in August, with the English champion admitting to failing to control its supporters.