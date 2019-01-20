City brings up 100 goals with Huddersfield win

Manchester City went past 100 goals for the season and closed back to within four points of Premier League leaders Liverpool with a 3-0 win at Huddersfield Town.

Danilo's deflected long-range effort brought up that landmark, achieved across all competitions, after 18 minutes but Pep Guardiola's side was some way from its fluent best during the first half.

Raheem Sterling headed home the crucial second early in the second period before fellow winger Leroy Sane got in on the act, puncturing a buoyant Huddersfield crowd that came to celebrate David Wagner's tenure.

Caretaker boss Mark Hudson stepped in after Wagner's departure this week and oversaw a battling display, albeit from a team 10 points from safety at the foot of the table.

Sergio Aguero prodded wide in the third minute after exchanging passes with Sterling, whose strong penalty claims fell on deaf ears when he was brought down by Terence Kongolo.

City was unlucky on that occasion, but its opening goal came with a slice of fortune as Danilo's speculative long-range effort spun off Christopher Schindler and beyond the helpless Jonas Lossl.

Ilkay Gundogan went close to doubling the visitor's lead as the end of a scrappy opening 45 minutes approached.

The Germany midfielder was involved in the move that put the game beyond Huddersfield in the 54th minute as Sane stayed just onside to collect Kevin De Bruyne's pass for Sterling to head home.

Sane went from provider to scorer two minutes later as he darted on to Aguero's clever knock down and dispatched a bouncing ball past Lossl.

City substitute Bernardo Silva was denied by Lossl before lively Huddersfield replacement Steve Mounie blazed his side's best chance wide in the final action of the contest.