Chilwell to 'work like a beast' after knee surgery

The England international revealed on Friday (AEDT) he had undergone a successful operation, having sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage in a 4-0 UEFA Champions League thrashing of Juventus last month.

Chilwell is set to be sidelined for the rest of the season as he begins the road to recovery.

But the 25-year-old former Leicester City defender is ready for the challenge that lies ahead.

"Just wanted to let everyone know I am on the way home from a successful op," he posted on his social media accounts.

Hi guys. Just wanted to let everyone know that the operation yesterday was successful. I feel very positive & motivated to work like a beast to get back on the pitch with my boys soon and help this great club win more trophies. Thank you all for the support and nice messages 💪🏼💙 pic.twitter.com/6fhTljqTkH — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) December 30, 2021

"I feel very positive and motivated to work like a beat to get back on the pitch with my boys soon and help this great club win more trophies."

Chilwell had made 12 appearances for the European champion this season, scoring three goals, playing his part in keeping four clean sheets and providing an assist.

Spaniard Marcos Alonso has come back into the side in the absence of Chilwell and Lyon reportedly refused a request from the Blues to recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell with the Ligue 1 club.

A 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday (AEDT) left second-placed Chelsea eight points adrift of leader Manchester City.