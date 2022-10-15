Chelsea's James ruled out for eight weeks

WATCH Chelsea TV on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

James was forced off in Chelsea's midweek UEFA Champions League win over AC Milan at San Siro with a knee injury.

The Blues have since confirmed he will undergo a "rehabilitation programme" that will keep him sidelined for two months.

A statement on the club's official website read: "[After] the knee injury sustained in our away match against Milan, Reece has received treatment from the Chelsea medical department and visited a specialist this weekend.

"After consultation between all parties, Reece will now undergo a rehabilitation programme and is expected to be out for eight weeks."

The news will come as a huge blow to England manager Gareth Southgate, particularly with fellow right-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker also battling injuries.

Walker faces a race to be fit in time to make the squad after undergoing surgery for a groin issue, while Alexander-Arnold has struggled for form this season and is sidelined with an ankle problem.

England starts its FIFA World Cup campaign against Iran on 23 November (AEDT).