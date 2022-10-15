BUNDESLIGA
Premier league

Chelsea's James ruled out for eight weeks

Reece James will miss England's FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar after Chelsea confirmed the defender will be out of action for eight weeks.

James was forced off in Chelsea's midweek UEFA Champions League win over AC Milan at San Siro with a knee injury.

The Blues have since confirmed he will undergo a "rehabilitation programme" that will keep him sidelined for two months.

A statement on the club's official website read: "[After] the knee injury sustained in our away match against Milan, Reece has received treatment from the Chelsea medical department and visited a specialist this weekend.

"After consultation between all parties, Reece will now undergo a rehabilitation programme and is expected to be out for eight weeks."

The news will come as a huge blow to England manager Gareth Southgate, particularly with fellow right-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker also battling injuries.

Walker faces a race to be fit in time to make the squad after undergoing surgery for a groin issue, while Alexander-Arnold has struggled for form this season and is sidelined with an ankle problem.

England starts its FIFA World Cup campaign against Iran on 23 November (AEDT). 

