Chelsea ties down Chilwell with two-year extension

The 26-year-old England international's new terms tie him to the Blues until 2027, having initially joined in 2020 on a five-year deal from Leicester City.

Initially signed by Frank Lampard, Chilwell has transitioned through different eras at Stamford Bridge – working under Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter, before coming full circle with Lampard's recent return to the club on an interim basis.

Two more years for @BenChilwell! 😁 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 11, 2023

Although Chelsea have struggled this season, sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League, Chilwell is delighted to secure his future with the west London side.

He had been linked with Manchester City but is going nowhere, which suits him, and feels the future can be bright.

"I feel very settled at Chelsea and have really enjoyed my time on the pitch here, so I’m very pleased the club want me to be part of the project long-term, and am very happy to sign this extension to my contract," he told the club's website.

"We are working hard for success and I will do my best to bring more smiles to the faces of the fans who have made me feel so welcome."

Chilwell was part of a Champions League-winning side in his debut season at Chelsea and fought his way back from a serious knee injury to re-establish in the Blues ranks.

He has made 25 appearances across all competitions this season, 17 as a starter, and has contributed two goals and two assists.