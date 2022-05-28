Chelsea takeover set to be completed on Monday

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAYS and more via Chelsea TV on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Blues this week moved a big step towards having new owners when the Portuguese government approved the sale of the club.

That was necessary as Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, Chelsea's owner since 2003, also holds Portuguese citizenship.

The UK government had on Thursday (AEST) stated that it was satisfied "the sale will not benefit Roman Abramovich", who was sanctioned because of his links to Russia's President Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine.

Chelsea agreed to terms for the sale of the club to an ownership group led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjorg Wyss for £4.25 billion ($7.53 billion) this month.

Another positive update was provided on Sunday (AEST).

A club statement read: "Chelsea Football Club can confirm that a final and definitive agreement was entered into last night to sell the club to the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium.

"It is expected that the transaction will be completed on Monday. The club will update further at that time."

The deal has been approved by the Premier League.

Abramovich also released a statement on Sunday (AEST).

The 55-year-old, who has been the club's owner for the past 19 years, said: "It has been nearly three months since I announced my intention to sell Chelsea FC. During this time, the team have worked hard to find the right custodian for Chelsea FC that would be best positioned to successfully lead the club into its next chapter.

"The ownership of this club comes with great responsibility. Since I came to Chelsea nearly twenty years ago, I have witnessed first-hand what this club can achieve.

"My goal has been to ensure that the next owner has a mindset that will enable success for the men's and women's team, as well as the will and drive to continue developing other key aspects of the club, such as the academy and the vital work of Chelsea Foundation.

"I am pleased this search has now come to a successful conclusion. As I hand over Chelsea to its new custodians, I would like to wish them the best of success, both on and off the pitch.

"It has been an honour of a lifetime to be a part of this club – I would like to thank all the club's past and current players, staff, and of course fans for these incredible years.

"I am proud that as a result of our joint successes, millions of people will now benefit from the new charitable foundation which is being established. This is the legacy which we have created together."