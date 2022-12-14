Chelsea striker Broja ruled out for rest of season

Broja, who spent the 2021-2022 season on loan at Southampton, has made 18 appearances for Chelsea this term, scoring his first Blues goal in October's Premier League win over Wolves.

The Albania international was chosen to lead the line against Villa in Abu Dhabi, with Graham Potter looking to get his squad up to full speed ahead of the Premier League's resumption later this month.

Keep your head up and recover well, Armando. 💙 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 14, 2022

However, Broja was carried from the field after going down clutching his left knee, having fallen awkwardly when appearing to catch his studs in the turf.

A Blues statement read: "Having sustained a knee injury during the first half of Sunday’s friendly against Aston Villa, Armando underwent further assessment following the club’s return to England.

"Scan results from those assessments have unfortunately confirmed an anterior cruciate ligament rupture and that surgery will be required.

"Following the operation, Armando will work closely with the club’s medical department during his rehabilitation and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign."

A youthful Chelsea side fell to a 1-0 defeat against Unai Emery's men, with John McGinn sweeping home the only goal of the game after seven minutes.

Chelsea will resume its Premier League campaign against Bournemouth on 28 December (AEDT) at Stamford Bridge, having dropped to eighth in the table following a poor run ahead of the World Cup.