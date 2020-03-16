Chelsea squad warned after Mount ignores protocol

Chelsea reminded the squad of its responsibilities after Mason Mount was pictured playing football in public when he should have been self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The entire Chelsea first-team, coaching staff and several backroom members were ordered to self-isolate after it was confirmed Callum Hudson-Odoi had contracted coronavirus.

Hudson-Odoi, 19, was the first Premier League player to test positive for COVID-19.

But Mount was photographed playing five-a-side football with close friend and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice on Monday (AEDT).

Mason Mount leaves self-isolation for a kickabout with Declan Rice - GIVEMESPORT https://t.co/73Z0SOgtU1 — Yug Vani (@Yugvani) March 16, 2020

Unlike Chelsea, West Ham has not implemented the same isolation procedures.

Stats Perform understands all of Chelsea's first-team players have since been reminded of their responsibilities.

Due to the pandemic, the Premier League has been put on hold until 3 April.

However, many believe April is an unrealistic target with COVID-19 infections yet to peak in the United Kingdom.

Italy's Serie A is also postponed until 3 April, though Italian Football Federation president Gabriele Gravina acknowledged that looks unlikely with the virus hitting the country hard.