Chelsea set to sign Fofana from Molde

WATCH Chelsea TV on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Fofana will become Chelsea's first signing of the Graham Potter era when the January transfer window officially opens on Sunday, having agreed a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge.

A boyhood Chelsea fan, Fofana has the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of his idol Didier Drogba, who won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups and the UEFA Champions League across two spells with the club.

The 20-year-old, who has two senior international caps, top-scored for Molde with 15 goals last season as it regained the Norwegian Eliteserien title.

A statement released on Molde's website read: "The Ivorian forward has wreaked havoc both in Norway and on the international stage. Now David Datro Fofana is ready for a new adventure in England and the Premier League.

"Molde Football Club thanks David Datro Fofana for his efforts, and wishes him the best of luck at Chelsea."

Chelsea was in need of attacking reinforcements after Armando Broja ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in a friendly against Aston Villa this month, an injury which is expected to keep the striker out for the rest of the season.

Potter's side made a winning return to Premier League action as Kai Havertz and Mason Mount netted in a 2-0 victory against Bournemouth on Wednesday (AEDT), but remains six points adrift of the top four.