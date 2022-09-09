Chelsea postpones Potter's presser

WATCH Chelsea TV on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Potter had been due to face the media for the first time as Blues boss on Saturday (AEST) at Chelsea's Cobham training ground.

That was announced before the Queen's death on Friday (AEST), and Chelsea moved to cancel the planned session on Friday.

The decision was taken amid uncertainty over whether the weekend's English football programme would go ahead as planned, and it was eventually announced that Premier League games would be postponed.

Potter left Brighton and Hove Albion to take over at Chelsea after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

German boss Tuchel was surprisingly dismissed on Thursday (AEST), just a day on from a 1-0 defeat at Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League.

That result came after an indifferent start to the Premier League season, during which Chelsea has taken 10 points from a possible 18 after a bold spending spree under new owner Todd Boehly.

Boehly said of Potter's appointment: "We are thrilled to bring Graham to Chelsea. He is a proven coach and an innovator in the Premier League who fits our vision for the club."