Chelsea poaches Brighton's head of recruitment

Paul Winstanley worked closely with head coach Potter at Brighton and becomes Chelsea's director of global talent and transfers.

He spent eight years at Brighton, having joined from Derby County, and played a prominent role in assembling the talent that has propelled the Seagulls into the Premier League and kept them among the elite.

Chelsea is pleased to announce that Paul Winstanley has been appointed to the role of Director of Global Talent and Transfers. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 15, 2022

Potter left for Chelsea in September, and Winstanley arrives at a point where results have taken a nosedive, with Chelsea losing their last three Premier League matches.

There could be scope for transfer movement in January, but this appointment has been made with a long-term view.

Winstanley said on Chelsea's website: "I'm thrilled to be joining Chelsea and to continue working with Graham Potter and his team.

"There is a real sense of excitement and momentum around the new ownership and this project. I'm looking forward to working with such an outstanding group of colleagues as the club moves into a new era."

Chairman Todd Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali said: "Paul is going to be a great addition to Chelsea.

"He's highly respected and is a key senior addition as we continue to build a world-class sporting team with a huge depth of talent, ambition and commitment who will work closely with us to drive Chelsea forward.

"Paul shares our philosophy and will fit seamlessly into the organisation."

Potter's Chelsea side sits eight points adrift of the Premier League's top four going into the World Cup break, albeit with a game in hand over fourth-placed Tottenham. It is level on 21 points with Brighton.