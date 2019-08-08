LaLiga
Chelsea loans Drinkwater to Burnley until January

Burnley has brought in Chelsea fringe man Danny Drinkwater on a temporary deal until January 6, 2020.

Drinkwater played a central role in Leicester City's incredible Premier League title success in 2015-2016, before joining Chelsea for a reported £35million in 2017.

However, the England international made just five league starts in his first season at Stamford Bridge and then failed to make a single top-flight appearance under Maurizio Sarri last term.

Sarri's departure has not seen Drinkwater handed a second chance at Chelsea, though, as he has instead departed for Burnley.

However, Drinkwater's hopes of a future at Stamford Bridge do not appear to be completely over, as his switch to Burnley is only until January, suggesting he could play a part for Chelsea in the second half of the season.

The move was completed ahead of Thursday's Premier League transfer deadline, with confirmation following shortly afterwards.

