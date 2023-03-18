BUNDESLIGA
Everton hits back late to deny Chelsea all the points

Ellis Simms shattered Chelsea with a late leveller as the striker's first Premier League goal gave Everton a dramatic 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Joao Felix had opened the scoring with his second goal in the competition since arriving at Stamford Bridge in January, with Chelsea looking good to brush off an opponent which had offered very little going forward.

Everton surprisingly got level when Abdoulaye Doucoure nodded in from a corner only for a penalty from Kai Havertz to restore the Blues' lead.

A home win seemed all but assured until Everton grabbed an 89th-minute equaliser when substitute Simms strode through and beat Kepa Arrizabalaga, halting Chelsea's three-game winning run.

