Cech backs Lukaku to deliver for Chelsea

Lukaku returned to Stamford Bridge for a club-record £97.5million after winning the Scudetto with Antonio Conte's Inter in the 2020-2021 season.

The Belgium international fired in 24 Serie A goals in that campaign, but struggled to replicate that goalscoring form for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Lukaku still finished the season as Chelsea's top scorer, with his 15 goals leaving him one ahead of Kai Havertz in all competitions, despite the former starting six games fewer.

There were also growing concerns over the fractured relationship between Tuchel and Lukaku, who suggested he would one day like to return to Inter and was not happy with his role at Chelsea.

Chelsea's technical and performance advisor Cech envisages a prosperous season for Lukaku next term, though.

"I personally believe he will have a great season," said Cech, who made 333 top-flight appearances for Chelsea and lifted the Premier League four times.

"Last season, we've seen how strong he can be at the beginning when he came, but unfortunately the long-term injury he sustained in a game against [Aston] Villa slowed everything down and then he had Covid as well.

"We could see towards the end of the season when he was fit and ready to go again how strong he is.

"We had a particular season as a team around Christmas with the Covid issues, he was one of those players affected.

"I have full confidence that he will bounce back, he will have a strong season."