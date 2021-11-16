Cavani urges Man United fans to keep the 'faith'

United is sixth in the Premier League table, nine points behind leader Chelsea, and has won just one of its past six league games.

That run included a 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool, only ever losing by a larger margin to its bitter rival in 1895 when it lost 7-1 at Anfield.

Edi reiterates the importance of keeping the faith ✊❤️#MUFC | @ECavaniOfficial — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 16, 2021

It was United's heaviest home defeat to the Reds and the first time losing by five or more goals without scoring itself at Old Trafford since a 5-0 defeat to Manchester City in February 1955.

While they eased the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer slightly with a 3-0 win at Tottenham in its following Premier League game, United was again played off the park by City in its next home match – it was its eighth Old Trafford loss of 2021, the most in a single calendar year since 1989.

Solskjaer's men travel to Watford on Sunday (AEDT) aiming to get their campaign back on track, and Cavani hopes fans are not too disheartened.

Cavani said: "The message to the fans would be… to have faith in their team and to have faith in their players, who, without a doubt, will be trying hard to perform well and to keep growing and improving, so that the faith that they've shown us, we might be able to pay it back with good results, hard work and by winning."

Cavani has 18 goals and six assists from his 47 appearances at United since signing on a free transfer from Paris-Saint Germain in October 2020.

The 34-year-old told Inside United about his faith, and the importance of believing in those around you.

"I think when you talk about faith, I don't think you need to move the conversation directly on to religion," he explained. "I believe that when someone mentions faith, it can be applied and can be practised in many other areas of life, in many other aspects of life.

"I think that faith is important for all human beings. Because in many things that we are going to do, we need to have faith. Have faith in our families, have faith in a friend. Have faith in your life partner. In your wife, your girlfriend. Have faith in your team-mates. Or have faith in your work colleagues."