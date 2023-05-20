Casemiro stunner puts United on UCL edge

WATCH MUTV club channel 24/7 on beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial

Victory on the south coast, together with Liverpool’s failure to beat Aston Villa, strengthened United’s grip on a top-four spot with two games to play and meant Erik ten Hag is close to achieving his primary objective in his first season in charge.

This was not Ten Hag’s side at its best, but once it was in front they limited a spirited and organised Bournemouth to a handful of chances, with David de Gea in form to deny Gary O’Neil’s side whenever it threatened.

A point against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Friday (AEST) will ensure the team goes into the final day with the top-four job complete.