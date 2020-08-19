Carson to spend another season on loan at Man City

The former England international spent the 2019-2020 campaign with Pep Guardiola's side as third choice keeper behind Ederson and Claudio Bravo.

City has signed the 34-year-old on for another season, so he appears to have played his last game with Championship side Derby as his contract expires in June 2021.

Carson will again provide cover for Ederson, with Zack Steffen set to be the Brazilian's understudy after the United States international returned from a loan spell with Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Former Barcelona keeper Bravo has left the Etihad Stadium after his contract expired.