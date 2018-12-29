Cardiff grabs win after Leicester penalty miss

King Power Stadium's partisan support thought it was set to celebrate another win — after impressive triumphs over Chelsea and Manchester City — when Maddison stepped up to shoot from the spot with 15 minutes left, but Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge made a vital save.

That denied Leicester a third straight Premier League win and gave fuel to the fans who had booed regular penalty taker Jamie Vardy's second-half substitution when the game was in the balance.

It got worse for the hosts when Cardiff struck in the second minute of added time, Camarasa collecting Bobby Reid's pass and curling in a stunner from 20 yards.