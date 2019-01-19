Burnley denied winner by contentious call

New Zealand international Wood tucked home after Ben Foster spilled a shot from Dwight McNeil in the 92nd minute, but was adjudged offside despite appearing to be in line with Jose Holebas.

With the goal ruled out, Burnley failed to extend its winning run in the Premier League to four matches, having picked up important victories against Huddersfield Town and Fulham in its previous two.

Despite seeing Gerard Deulofeu and Ken Sema go close early on, Burnley worked its way back into the match and will feel aggrieved not to have taken all three points.

Deulofeu should have put Watford ahead, but was unable to beat Tom Heaton in a one-on-one situation inside 90 seconds, while James Tarkowski's goal-line clearance kept Sema out in the fifth minute.

Burnley eventually found its feet as Ashley Barnes – who appeared to control the ball with his arm – spurned a glorious opportunity by slicing Adrian Mariappa's header wide from the edge of the six-yard box.

Troy Deeney would have punished that miss on the stroke of half-time had Heaton not parried his half-volley from Kiko Femenia's cross away.

Burnley remained on top after the restart and Foster got an important touch to Jeff Hendrick's attempt to finish off a counter-attack, before McNeil blazed a six-yard volley over in the 55th minute.

Heaton displayed great awareness to stop Tarkowski inadvertently putting through his own net and Tom Cleverley saw a low drive held by the Clarets goalkeeper as Watford asserted themselves again.

Watford lost Femenia to an injury in the 77th minute before the late drama as Wood tucked home after Foster failed to hold McNeil's 20-yard drive, only for a marginal offside decision to deny him the winner.