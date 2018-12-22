Brooks brilliance ends Bournemouth's losing run

A fine finish in each half from the 21-year-old secured all three points for Eddie Howe's side, which had lost back-to-back league matches before going down 1-0 to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup this week.

Brighton was unlucky to be behind after a good first-half showing, but it rarely looked likely to get back into the game once Lewis Dunk was sent off with 17 minutes of normal time remaining.

Chris Hughton's side has now failed to beat Bournemouth since a 3-2 win in England's third tier back in January 2008.

Asmir Begovic made good saves to deny Yves Bissouma and Jurgen Locadia before Brooks broke the deadlock 21 minutes in, beating Leon Balogun before blasting home left-footed from the edge of the area.

It was a goal that was at odds with Brighton's control over much of the first half, and only another fine sprawling stop from Begovic prevented Dunk from heading in an equaliser before the interval.

Bournemouth assumed control over proceedings after the break, and Brighton's task appeared to be beyond it when Dunk was given a second booking for lunging to trip up Callum Wilson.

Brooks made certain of the win four minutes later, racing to meet substitute Ryan Fraser's cross and looping a header over Mat Ryan and into the right-hand corner of the net.

Bournemouth heads to Wembley to take on Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day, while Brighton will host Arsenal.