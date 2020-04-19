Brighton's stadium converted into testing centre

The home of the Premier League club is one of 32 testing sites opened in the United Kingdom and the biggest on the south coast.

Swab tests can be taken by appointment only for critical key workers, starting with frontline NHS staff.

Seagulls chief executive Paul Barber said: "It has been amazing to see the Department of Health and Social Care, who are overseeing the set-up of these vital test centres, working alongside the army, club staff, AAA security and the team from our stadium and the club's catering partners Sodexo, whose staff are helping to run the site.

"It is hugely impressive, and a great triumph of both teamwork and hard work. The Amex will be the biggest testing site anywhere on the south coast, and will be used for self-testing and assisted testing.

"The members of our club and Sodexo staff who will be on site day to day have all been trained; and the level of attention to detail is phenomenal. And, having visited the site today, the team spirit was truly humbling."

The Premier League season has been suspended indefinitely amid the COVID-19 crisis.