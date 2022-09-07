Brighton's clash with Crystal Palace postponed

The match at the Amex Stadium between the rival clubs – nicknamed the A23 derby – had been scheduled to take place on 18 September AEST.

However, with strike action due to affect most major rail line operators in the United Kingdom that day, it was announced on Wednesday the game will be rearranged.

No new date for the fixture has been set.

Brighton and Palace both described the decision to postpone the contest as "regrettable".

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said: "The safety of fans of both clubs, our matchday staff, players and officials must be the priority.

"We have taken into consideration how difficult it would be for fans of both clubs to attend the match without access to the rail network.

"We looked at a number of options and various contingency plans. This included additional travel options or moving the match to earlier or later in the same week, with Sunday afternoon the latest the fixture could be played on that weekend due to the international break.

"But it simply was not possible to play the match with a full capacity crowd in attendance."

The announcement came on a day of uncertainty at Brighton amid widespread reports that head coach Graham Potter has been given permission to hold talks with Chelsea.

Chelsea is said to have made appointing Potter, who has been in charge of Brighton for three and a half years, its top priority after parting company with Thomas Tuchel.

Brighton is fourth in the Premier League after winning four of their opening six games, while Palace is seven points worse off in 15th.