Brighton owner proposes no relegation

The campaign was suspended last month because of the coronavirus pandemic and there remains uncertainty over when, and if, it will resume.

Liverpool is 25 points clear, while Bournemouth, Aston Villa – which had played one game less – and Norwich City are in the drop zone.

Bloom, whose Brighton sits two points clear of the relegation zone, said points-per-game may be used to decide the champion or even European qualification, but not relegation.

"I don't foresee a situation, if the season's not played out, that teams will get relegated on a points-per-game basis," Bloom said.

"I just don't think it's fathomable that a team which is not allowed to play out the season, may lose out on 0.2 of a point based on this system.

"Also it does not take into account the strength of the teams you have not played.

"You may get a title winner, obviously Liverpool deserve it, you may use that criteria for European qualification but I do not see how anyone can vote for that, certainly the per cent needed, for teams to get relegated."