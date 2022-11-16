Brentford star Toney charged with 232 betting breaches

The Brentford attacker has until 25 November (AEDT) to respond after he previously stated he was cooperating with an investigation into any alleged infringements.

Toney, an England hopeful for this year's World Cup, was notably omitted from Gareth Southgate's squad when it was announced last week, with Newcastle United's Callum Wilson given the nod instead.

Having been called up by the Three Lions in September without winning a maiden cap, Toney's case will be ongoing at home while the national team are away at Qatar 2022.

"Ivan Toney has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the FA's Betting Rules," read an official FA statement released on Wednesday.

"It is alleged that the Brentford FC forward breached FA Rule E8 232 times between 25 February 2017 and 23 January 2021.

"Ivan Toney has until Thursday 24 November 2022 to provide a response."

Toney has been in fine form for Brentford this season, with 10 top-flight goals in 14 appearances so far across the 2022-2023 Premier League campaign.

That includes a double in the Bees' final game before the World Cup break, as he struck twice to stun champions Manchester City in a 2-1 victory.