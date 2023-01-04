Brentford seals Schade loan from Freiburg

The pacy attacker will join up with the Premier League side, subject to international clearance, until the end of the season, although Brentford confirmed it then "expects to make the deal permanent for a club-record undisclosed fee", with reports suggesting that could be in the region of £22 million ($39.1 million).

Schade made his Freiburg debut in August 2021 and scored seven goals in 36 games for the Bundesliga club.

Speaking to the Bees' website after the announcement of the 21-year-old's arrival, coach Thomas Frank said: "I think Kevin is a typical Brentford signing. He is a young, promising talent that we see a big potential in. We have been following him for a while and we think he will suit our style of play.

"He can play anywhere across our front three positions. He could play for us on either wing or as the central striker. He has great pace and is very promising in the way he runs behind defences.

"He is very good aerially, in both boxes, and can develop even more to be a real threat as an offensive option with his head.

"We like the way he presses when the team do not have the ball. He is willing to work very hard for his team. We see him as a player that could have a big potential to be a fine goalscorer and it is great to have him at Brentford. Our coaching staff are looking forward to working with him."

Brentford is enjoying another fruitful season in the Premier League, sitting ninth on the table after a 3-1 win against Liverpool on Tuesday (AEDT).