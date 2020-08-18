Bravo leaves Manchester City

The 37-year-old Chilean goalkeeper signed from Barcelona in 2016 after two years with the Blaugrana.

His arrival at City came shortly after Pep Guardiola took over as manager, helping to establish the Catalan's possession-based philosophy.

Guardiola favoured Bravo's skillset – specifically his greater passing ability – to that of previous first-choice shot-stopper Joe Hart and he made 30 appearances in all competitions in his debut season.

Bravo's form was rarely consistent, and he spent the rest of his City career as back-up to Ederson following his move from Benfica in 2017.

Bravo leaves having won two Premier League titles and two Carabao Cups.

While his next move is uncertain, Bravo has been most prominently linked with Celtic and Real Betis, who will be coached by former City boss Manuel Pellegrini next season.