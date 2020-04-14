Bournemouth reverses furlough decision

The Cherries follow Liverpool and Tottenham in going back on the move, similarly citing public criticism as a factor in their decision.

"However well-placed our intentions were, we are aware of criticisms levelled at Premier League clubs applying for this scheme," a club statement read.

"We have listened to our supporters and have reversed our decision to furlough these employees.

"We, as a board of directors, will ensure that the club can continue to operate while the season is suspended, and we will not be applying for the coronavirus job retention scheme."

Newcastle United and Norwich City are the other Premier League clubs to apply for the scheme, which allows employers to claim a grant covering 80 per cent of wages for furloughed employees earning up to £2,500 per month during the coronavirus crisis.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe was the first Premier League manager to take a voluntary pay cut during the lockdown, with his assistant Jason Tindall, chief executive Neill Blake and technical director Richard Hughes also taking "significant" wage reductions.