Bournemouth defender Daniels out for the season

Charlie Daniels will miss the rest of the 2019-2020 season due to injury, Bournemouth confirmed.

The highs and lows of football. I've come back once and I'll come back again. Thank you to everyone who has been in touch over the past few days. Your support means everything ❤️🖤 #afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/10Dgic3wwp — charlie daniels (@chazdaniels13) August 29, 2019

The defender sustained a dislocated patella in the Premier League defeat to Manchester City last weekend.

Daniels, 32, underwent medical tests that showed the extent of the injury, which is to his right knee.

"We are devastated for Charlie, who had worked so hard to come back from his previous knee injury on his left knee in the second half of last season," Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said. "Our worst fears were confirmed following scans this week.

"Charlie is a big character around this club, he has been a huge part of our journey and our rise through the leagues and he will continue to be just as important while undergoing his recovery.

"He will receive the best possible treatment and rehabilitation while he goes through this process, as well as the love and support of everyone here at the club."

Daniels had only returned to action this month after injuring his other kneecap in April.

Bournemouth, already without midfielder David Brooks, has four points from its first three Premier League games of the season. Howe's men are away to Leicester City this week.