Blades sit fifth as VAR spoils Hammers comeback

Manager Wilder secured a fresh four-and-a-half-year deal with the Blades on Friday and his side moved up to fifth place in the Premier League thanks to Oli McBurnie's 53rd-minute goal, which came after David Martin's error.

Snodgrass later squeezed in a stoppage-time finish after being teed up by Declan Rice, only for the goal to be disallowed for handball against Rice after a VAR (video assistant referee) check, to the dismay of West Ham and manager David Moyes.

West Ham substitute goalkeeper Martin, who replaced the injured Lukasz Fabianski early in the first half, paved the way for the home team's winner, with his dreadful pass providing John Fleck with the chance to tee up McBurnie.

West Ham's Sebastien Haller had a goal correctly disallowed for offside before Martin's fine save from Lys Mousset set the stage for a tense finish, which looked to have culminated in joy for the visitors with Snodgrass's late strike.

But West Ham's elation turned to despair as VAR spotted a seemingly accidental handball from Rice as Moyes suffered a first defeat of his second spell in charge.