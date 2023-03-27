Bettinelli signs new Chelsea deal until 2026

The goalkeeper put pen to paper on an extension to his existing contract, keeping him with the Blues until 2026.

Bettinelli has mainly served as a back-up option to Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy since joining Chelsea from West London rival Fulham in 2021.

The 30-year-old's sole competitive appearance for the Blues came during their commanding 5-1 victory over Chesterfield in last season's FA Cup.

Nevertheless, he is thrilled to extend his stay with Graham Potter's side.

"It is a privilege to be at a club like Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world," he said. "A couple of years ago when I signed, I was delighted to be here, delighted to sign.

"To be here now and see the club going through this transition and seeing what we are developing, it is amazing to be a part of, and I am buzzing to be here for an extra couple of years."

Chelsea returns to Premier League action after the international break when it hosts Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (AEDT).

The Blues are 10th in the table with 11 games remaining, and 11 points shy of fourth-placed Tottenham.