Besiktas denies Weghorst will join Man United

Netherlands international Weghorst emerged as a surprise target for United last week as manager Erik ten Hag widens his search for a new attacking player.

The 30-year-old has impressed for Besiktas this campaign, scoring nine goals in 18 appearances after joining on a season-long loan from Burnley in July.

Weghorst was reported to have an exit clause in his loan arrangement that would allow him to leave should the Super Lig side be paid a €2.5million (£2.2m) compensation fee.

However, Besiktas refuted those claims on Monday in a statement published on their official website.

"After our match against Kasimpasa, there was a need to make a statement due to speculative news in the media about our player Wout Weghorst," the statement read.

"The claim there's an exit clause in our player's contract, stating it can be terminated with a €2.5m compensation in case of an offer from the Premier League, is fictitious.

"The news the player in question will leave the team on Tuesday is completely untrue. The initiative regarding Wout Weghorst belongs entirely to Besiktas.

"We also state that if there is a development on this issue, our esteemed community and the public will be informed."

Weghorst came to global prominence during the 2022 World Cup when scoring twice as a substitute in the Netherlands' quarter-final against Argentina, which they lost on penalties.

He previously scored 70 goals in 144 games for Wolfsburg and 45 goals in 86 outings for AZ, but he netted just twice in 20 Premier League matches with Burnley, who were relegated at the end of last season.

Discussing Weghorst's future at the weekend, Besiktas sporting director Ceyhun Kazanci told NTV: "He is our football player now.

"There is no clause in our contract with Burnley that includes returning or leaving at half-time. Our contract ends at the end of the season.

"If we accept [any proposals], the contract will be terminated. Otherwise, he won't be able to go anywhere until the end of the season."

While Besiktas are hopeful of retaining Weghorst, the Turkish side are reportedly looking to terminate the loan of midfielder Dele Alli and send him back to Everton.

Alli has scored one goal in seven league appearances for Besiktas, who are fifth after 16 matches.