Bentancur to miss rest of season in blow to Spurs

The Uruguay international opened the scoring for Spurs in their eventual 4-1 Premier League loss to Leicester City on Sunday (AEDT) before limping off.

Bentancur collided with Leicester counterpart Nampalys Mendy shortly after the hour mark and required oxygen on the pitch.

Tottenham confirmed on its official website on Tuesday that the 25-year-old "ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will be out of action for the remainder of the campaign." He will undergo surgery before beginning his rehabilitation.

We can confirm that Rodrigo Bentancur has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will be out of action for the remainder of the campaign.



He will undergo surgery before beginning his rehabilitation with our medical staff.



We're all behind you, Rodrigo 💙 pic.twitter.com/Jfk6oUScHm — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 13, 2023

Bentancur has played in 26 of Tottenham's 32 games this season, forming a strong midfield partnership with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The former Juventus man's lay-off has come at a bad time for Spurs, with fellow midfielder Yves Bissouma out indefinitely after undergoing ankle surgery on Friday.

Captain Hugo Lloris is also out for two months, while Hojbjerg is suspended for Wednesday's (AEDT) Champions League last-16 first leg away at Milan.

Tottenham's defeat to Leicester leaves them two points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United, who also have a game in hand.

Antonio Conte's side is still in the FA Cup, with a last-16 tie against Sheffield United to come at the start of March.