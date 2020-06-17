Bellerin to plant 3000 trees for every Arsenal win

The 25-year-old full-back has partnered with global charity 'One Tree Planted' for an environmental issue he is passionate about.

"As a child growing up in Barcelona, I spent a lot of my time with my grandad in his garden planting trees and playing in forests so it's an issue very close to my heart," Bellerin said.

"When I saw the great work that One Tree Planted do, not just the planting of the trees but within the communities as well, I knew it was something that I wanted to get involved in.

"I hope that by doing this and using my platform, others will see how important it is to look after our world and donate to a cause which really affects us all."

He added on the charity's website: "I care deeply about making a positive impact for future generations.

"We need healthy places to play outdoors and where biodiversity can thrive in nature. Thanks to support from the team and fans, we can plant lots of trees together."

The Premier League campaign was halted in March because of the coronavirus pandemic but the season will resume on Wednesday, when Arsenal travel to Manchester City.

That is one of 10 top-flight fixtures the Gunners have left on their schedule.

Mikel Arteta's side are also in the FA Cup quarter-finals and will face Sheffield United on June 28.